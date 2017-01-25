Shovel your walk or you could be subject to fines 

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - With snow flying once again, it's a good time to remind citizens and business owners of our city's ordinances regarding snow removal.

LANDER

Residential Landowners - the following is regulated by Title 11 of the City of Lander Code Book.

Sidewalk snow must be removed from sidewalks on the boundary of their premises, residence, building or empty lot within 5 days of the snow event.



of the snow event. Sidewalk snow removal should be contained onto the property owners land and NOT into or upon any public streets or City property.

The portion of a private driveway normally used as a sidewalk shall be removed upon the property owner's land and NOT into or upon any public streets or City property.

The gutter section ONLY in front of a residence may be cleared into the public street to facilitate water flow from melting.

Properties in Commercial Zones

Sidewalk snow must be removed from sidewalks within 48 hours of a the snow event.



of a the snow event. Properties within designated commercial zones ONLY, shall be allowed to push the snow, ice and slush from the parking area of their property into the street windrow with the exception of NO removal onto 2nd and 5th streets on the north side of Main Street and 2nd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th streets on the south side of Main St.

When a commercially zoned property is allowed to push snow into the public street a permit and payment of a snow removal fee apply. Contact the City of Lander to see if you're eligible to push into the streets or for more information - 307-332-2870.

Main St. businesses need to remove ALL snow to Main Street including around trees and benches.

Anyone found guilty of violating the provisions of this ordinance is subject to fines. There is currently a maximum fine of $100.





RIVERTON

Property occupants or owners

Under section 12.12.020 of the Riverton Municipal Code it states: "It is the duty of the occupant or owner, if the premises are not occupied, of any premises within the limits of the city to keep the sidewalks abutting any part of such premises free from accumulations of snow, ice, mud, waste and offensive material, papers and trash and to remove the same with reasonable dispatch."



"Although, our ordinance states to remove snow with reasonable dispatch, we recommend to remove snow within 48 hours," said Rosie Albright, Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Riverton.

Riverton Businesses

The City of Riverton reminds the business community not to plow snow from parking lots and driveways into the city streets.

Under Section 12.12.040 of the Riverton Municipal Code it states: "No person shall deposit snow in or upon any street, sidewalk, alley or other public ground within the city that has been accumulated or collected as a result of removing the same from parking areas and driveways serving commercial enterprises."

Albright noted the City of Riverton tries to work with citizens and business owners on these rules. "However, if people refuse, they'd be cited and required to appear in court," she said. Fines would then be determined by the Judge.

Feature Photo: h/t Creative Commons / Pitchengine Communities