WATCH: Locals protest Dakota Access Pipeline at Riverton Wells Fargo

HAPPENING NOW: Locals are at Wells Fargo Bank in Riverton where they are protesting against Wells Fargo's support of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Multiple news outlets have recently reported Wells Fargo, among other banks, have assisted in the funding of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

On Tuesday, President Trump signed executive orders to advance construction of the Dakota Access pipeline and the Keystone XL pipeline. Read more here.

Law Enforcement is present during the protest. Watch the protesters below.

h/t Brittany Mack








