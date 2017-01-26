Both Rustler teams fall to Sheridan College

Both the Lady Rustlers and Men's Rustler team fell to Sheridan College at last night's game in Sheridan.

Coach Nelson said, "We played hard enough to win tonight and proved that we belong on the same court as some of the best teams in our league. There are no moral victories though. We have to learn from this one and bounce back quickly because we host a very tough Northwest team on Friday."



See the men's box score below:

Lady Rustler Coach Swartz said, "I was very unhappy with our overall play. The first 3 quarters we scored 24 points and had 21 in the fourth that shows you how poorly we played the first 3 quarters." See the Lady Rustler's box score below.



