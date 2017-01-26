Local suspects wolves killed two calves last night

h/t Brett Berg

(Lander, Wyo.) - Lander resident Brett Berg suspects that wolves killed two of his calves last night in the Twin Creek area which is southeast of Lander towards Rawlins. Berg discovered the two dead calves this morning. He called the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service who will be sending a representative to his home to verify the incident.

"It's ridiculous the feds have introduced wolves into this area," said Berg. "Not only are they disseminating the elk population, they're interfering with people's livelihoods. These wolves just took two weeks pay out of my salary. I'd like to see them delisted so we can deal with the problem."

County 10 has not yet verified with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that wolves were responsible for these killings.



