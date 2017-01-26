Man enters plea after allegedly damaging RPD vehicle

Mug shot of Cody Blackburn. h/t FCSO

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Yesterday (Jan. 25), 38-year-old Cody Blackburn pleaded not guilty to one count of Property Destruction and Defacement, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. He also pleaded not guilty to one count of Interference With A Peace Officer, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in prison and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

The affidavit states Riverton Police Officers were dispatched to a fight behind the Tomahawk Motel (201 E Main Street in Riverton) on December 11, 2016. An Officer observed the Fremont County Sheriff's Office on scene with two male subjects. A "wants and warrants check" was conducted on the male subjects. Both males, one of which included Cody Blackburn, had Fremont County Sheriff's Office warrants, according to court documents.

"While attempting to place Blackburn into handcuffs, Blackburn pushed the officer out of the way and attempted to run from the area," the affidavit states. "The Officer proceeded to run after Blackburn to make an apprehension. Blackburn ran into the street behind the Tomahawk Motel when the officer caught up with him. The officer managed to stop Blackburn from running. Once Blackburn stopped running, the officer struggled with Blackburn in an attempt to take him to the ground so he could make an apprehension. Blackburn swung his arms and fists at the officer multiple times, trying to punch the officer. Another officer then got behind Blackburn and struck Blackburn repeatedly. Blackburn fell to the ground, pinning the officer underneath him. Blackburn threw multiple punches at the officer's face. When Blackburn failed to land the punches, Blackburn spit onto the officer's face."

The affidavit states once in the RPD vehicle, Blackburn began to kick the door, which caused damage to the window and the door frame. Olson's Auto Body and Towing estimates $2,481.48 worth of damage was done to the vehicle.

Blackburn's bail was continued at $10,000.