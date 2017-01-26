Over half of Riverton's plow budget already used 

A City of Rivrton snow plow working on East Main Street. Previous year photo from County 10.

(Riverton, Wyo.) - With months of winter weather to go, the City of Riverton has already used up a little more than half its snow plow budget.

Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield said the city has a budget of $40,000 for snow removal and they currently have approximately $18,000 remaining. The city's budget is used to purchase salt, plow blades, employee overtime, etc.

"This week's storm affected us in that we cut into our salt stockpile and increased the wear and tear on our blades," said Butterfield. "Fortunately the storm didn't occur over a holiday or weekend this time so overtime will not be impacted."

Butterfield said if Riverton continues to receive large amounts of snow and exhausts the current plow budget, then the city will have to transfer funds from another budget line item. Meaning, the city would have to prioritize city provided services and pull funds from one of them to cover any potential overage in the snow removal line. The City Council may also consider utilizing reserves from the general fund. However, Butterfield said doing so would be the last option to consider. "We do not like to draw on our reserves unless absolutely necessary," he noted.

"The city is committed to clearing the transportation network throughout the winter," he said. "It is too much of a safety concern not to prioritize. The city's budget is especially tight this year so any unplanned expenses will be challenging, but staff is committed to finding a way to make things work."





City of Lander

The City of Lander does not have an actual snow removal line item in their budget; rather, they have a fuel budget and maintenance budget. On January 16th, the city's fuel budget was at 14% and their vehicle repair budget was at 31%.



City of Lander Public Works Director/City Engineer Lance Hopkin said if the city runs out of either budget they'd take a hard look into the Streets and Public budgets at where they might be able to balance. He said the worst case would be discussing with Council if reserves were needed to ensure that we were not creating public safety issues. Another possibility might be that crews could drop some of our lower priority routes later in the year when snow tends to melt faster.

"Plowing snow is always looked at with budget concerns by the City and we try to make educated decisions on where to put our efforts," said Hopkin. "We try to let warmer weather help us out when it can and watch the amount of overtime hours we spend."