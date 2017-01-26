Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

A Middle School Student was issued a citation for possession of tobacco. Under investigation.

Daisy Norse, 21, Riverton, Probation Revocation Arrest Warrant.



Fremont County Sheriff's Office



A 16-year-old male of Riverton was issued a Court Ordered Arrest.

Benjamin Jackson, 19, Layfette, CO, Possession of Stolen Property and Violation of a Protection Order. The Sheriff's Office report states the following: "Wind River Police Department had made contact with a vehicle that was stolen out of Colorado. The driver, Jackson, was not an enrolled member. Jackson was arrested for Possession of Stolen Property. Jackson's female passenger had a current protection order in place against him. She was with him on her own free will, however he was in violation of the court ordered protection order and was additionally charged with violating that order. His passenger was an adult female that was an enrolled member."

Steven King, 32, Riverton, Criminal Entry and Property Destruction. The Sheriff's Office report states the following: "King allegedly walked into his ex-girlfriend's home without permission and punched the TV, then engaged in a wrestling match with another male subject in the home."

Wilson Patzer, 59, Hudson, U.S. Marshall Service Hold Federal Arrest Warrant.







Lander Police Department

William Holmes, 42, Lander, Arrested on Natrona County Warrant.



