Recent deaths in Fremont County: Maxey, Johnson, Vinson, Adams, Ratliff

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the most recent deaths in Fremont County.

Carrie Mae Maxey, 81, of Lander, Wyoming died on January 19 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. and lasting until service, Friday, January 27, 2017 in the Chapel of Mount Hope at Hudson’s Funeral Home. Read the full obituary here.



Raymond N. Johnson, 74, of Lander, Wyoming died on January 24, 2017 in Lander, Wyoming. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday January 28, 2017 in the Chapel of Mount Hope at Hudson’s Funeral Home. Read the full obituary here.

Glenn H. Vinson, 92, of Lander, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017 in Lander. A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. A full obituary will follow at a later date.



Vern R. Adams passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 9th 2017. He was a resident of Wind River Rehabilitation center at the time of his passing. Arrangements under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. Read the full obituary here.

Jack Ratliff, 90, of Riverton died on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery with full military honors. Read the full obituary here.





