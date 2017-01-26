RPD escorts protesters out of Wells Fargo

Yesterday's protest at Wells Fargo. h/t Brittany Mack

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Yesterday afternoon (January 25) around 4:00 p.m. the Riverton Police Department was dispatched to Wells Fargo Bank for protesters who were inside the bank. Captain Eric Murphy said about 20 people were protesting against Wells Fargo's support of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Captain Murphy clarified groups can legally peacefully assemble on public property. However, protesters cannot assemble on private property if the property owner has asked the group to leave. Staff at Wells Fargo requested the protesters be removed. Officers escorted the group outside where they reportedly attempted to continue their protest in the parking lot. Officers told them they'd need to move onto the sidewalk in order to be considered on public property, but Captain Murphy said the protestors left.

