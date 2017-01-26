Scholarship available for community college students

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - It's that time of year again when community college students may submit an application and an idea for a project for the David Reiss Memorial Community Scholarship worth $500. The scholarship will be awarded by the Wyoming Archaeological Society, Inc. and the recipient will be announced May 6, 2017 at the annual WAS spring meeting which will be in Cody.

Proposals should focus on projects or activities relevant to: Wyoming - Archaeology, Anthropology, History, American Studies, Native American Studies, or Military History. The money is designated for projects or activities only (scholarships will not be granted for tuition, books, or fees).

Click here to learn more about the scholarship background, guidelines and an application. The deadline for the scholarship application is February 13, 2017.