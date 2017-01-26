Sled Dog Race starts tomorrow, comes to Lander on Monday & Tuesday

County 10 coverage of the Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race is presented by Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in Riverton.



(Lander, Wyo.) - The International Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race (IPSSSDR), the largest sled dog race in the lower 48 states, is set to mush through Wyoming starting January 27th and will run through February 4th. The race will have its ceremonial start Friday in Jackson.

Similar to the Tour de France, the race stops in a different town each night. The race spans eight stage stops and four states, traveling nearly 350 miles. The teams rest each night, earning the race the nickname “the dog friendly race.”

Lander Musher Jerry Bath will again have his dog team in the race, along with 14 other teams. Bath Racing Kennel has competed in this race since 2008, although Jerry as been dog sledding since 1998. The Baths have a small kennel of Alaskan Huskies and enjoy traveling during the winter months to races all over the country.

LANDER SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Monday, January 30th, 2017



Meet the Mushers from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. Traffic will be closed in the 200 block of Main Street for this family event. Dog trucks will be lining the block and teams will have their teammates (dogs) out for visiting. Bring your cameras but leave your pets home!



Lander Bake Shop will host the 2015 IPSSSDR movie. Stop in, get some hot cocoa and cookie and enjoy the show. The film is approximately 15-20 minutes long and will play on loop.



Tuesday January 31st, 2017 – Race Day

7:00 a.m. – Teams arrive at Race Start which is Louis Lake parking lot on the top of South Pass. Think about carpooling as the parking lot is small.



9:00 a.m. – Mushers leave in 3 minute intervals starting 9 a.m. sharp traveling for a distance of 43 miles. They'll r eturn approximately 3-4 hours later. Teams can return staggered or in a cluster so be ready!



