What's Happening this weekend: Glow on the Ice, Community Ski Clinic, Craft Fair and more!

LVHS skiers. h/t Kara Colovich

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here's #whatshappening around the county this weekend. If we missed a great event, email us the details at tips@county10.com.







Thursday, Jan. 26

RIVERTON - Movie Night at the Soldier's House in Riverton at 7:00 p.m. The Soldier's House will be showing Half Way Home, a movie narrated by Martin Sheen and told by a handful of war veterans, their families and those charged with their care. Half Way Home acknowledges that the toll of war extends far beyond the battlefield.

WIND RIVER FAMILY & COMMUNITY HEALTH CARE - First Anniversary Freedom Celebration. There is an Open House event at Wind River Family and Community Health Care today from Noon - 4:45 p.m. Activities include tours, medicate/medicaid information, transportation information, contact lens information and more. There will be finger food and prizes.





Friday, Jan. 27

RIVERTON - Wind River Job Corps Graduation Ceremony at 2:00 p.m.

LANDER - Lander Running Club is hosting a Film Festival at Bhava Shala from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. They'll be playing four award winning and inspiring films about running and adventure. There will be beer, wine and a raffle. The LRC will also share what they have planned for 2017 and discuss the benefits of becoming a official LRC member.





Saturday, Jan. 28

RIVERTON - Glow on the Ice event at Tonkinfeller Plaza Ice Rink from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. This is a Riverton High School Student Council Fundraiser event. Admission is $5 which includes skate rental and 1 glow stick. The lights will be shut off at Tonkinfeller Ice Rink and skaters will skate to the glow of glow sticks. Learn more here.

LANDER - Come one, come all to the Lander Valley High School Nordic skiers' Community Ski Clinic. This is an event for all ski levels (complete beginner to ski fanatic) and all age groups. Let our Lander skiers coach you in skate or classic technique so you too can zoom around on the ski trails. This is a fundraiser for the Lander Valley High School Nordic ski team. Please donate as you see fit for an hour's worth of instruction. Proceeds go towards equipment upgrades, travel to ski meets, and so on. We would love your support, plus it's fun for all!

When: Saturday, January 28, 2016 @ 2:30pm (after the Middle School ski meet)



Where: Lander Golf Course



Duration: One hour of instruction



What to bring: your own ski equipment or rentals, and a donation



LANDER - Bruce Gresley Aquatic Center Dedication at 1:00 p.m. There will be a dedication ceremony following the swim meet at the Lander Swimming Pool.

LANDER - 2017 Cabin Fever Craft Show & Expo. Now accepting applications for one of Fremont County's largest craft shows & expos, The 2017 Cabin Fever Craft Show & Expo will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2017 9 AM- 4 PM, Lander Community & Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive. Come and join over 65 vendors, exhibitors and craftsmen in one of Fremont County's largest and highly attended events. Booth spaces are limited and this is a sell-out event/show. Do not wait too long to reserve your space. For more information call Deb Childers 307 217-2174. Optional, Friday night set-up for vendors available this year. Applications available at the Lander Chamber of Commerce or from Deb. See you there!

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities.





Sunday, Jan. 29

LANDER - Lander's own Garrett LeBeau will be coming to play at the Forge Bar in Lander on Sunday, January 29th at 6:00 p.m.

DUBOIS - Jammin' at the Dubois Museum is a open jam session that invites spectators and participants alike to take part in an informal local musical experience. The jam session is free and open to the public. 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.