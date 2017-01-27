It's almost Big Bucks BINGO time at LVHS!

County 10 stock photo of LVHS basketball

(Lander, Wyo.) - It’s almost time for the Lander Boys Basketball Team annual BINGO fundraiser.

The fundraiser will take place Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7:00 p.m. in the LVHS Fieldhouse gym. The cost is only $35 for a packet of nine Bingo cards. Prizes for nine games start at $50, then $75, $100, $200, $500, with a grand prize of $1,000.



Proceeds will go towards helping the team with meals on the road and purchasing special apparel for the team. Boys Basketball plays at home this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 & 28 and players will be selling Bingo card sets. Inquire at the concession stand.

On behalf of the team, coaches and parents, "thank you for supporting Boys Basketball!" They look forward to seeing you at their Fri/Sat. home games over the next few weeks!