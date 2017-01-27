Lander's original mill building is now a boutique hotel

The Mill House hotel owner Jill Hunter (right)

(Lander, Wyo.) - When former Lander Bar owner Jill Hunter purchased the original mill building last April, she wasn't quite sure what she wanted to do with the space. The folks at the Chamber of Commerce told her tourists often asked for a unique, boutique style place to stay. So she ran with it.

Jill has been working on renovations of the building, which was built in 1888, over the past nine months and it's been transformed into a quaint, boutique style hotel. The Mill House has four unique units, each with its own theme and charm (the "farmhouse" room is Jill's favorite). Jill maintained the building's historic charm incorporating the original hardwood floors, stove, brick walls and more. The hotel also displays pieces from local artists. Along with the four private suites there is a great deal of common space including a kitchen, game room and multiple seating areas.

Common kitchen space

So far Jill has rented out either the entire hotel or single rooms to wedding parties, Central Wyoming College staff and other individuals. Bookings are available starting February 1st.

To celebrate The Mill House opening, Jill is hosting an Open House tonight from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the hotel (125 Main Street). All are invited. Check out a few more photos of The Mill House below.

Historic photos are displayed in the entryway.

Suite bedroom

Upstairs suite's kitchen.

Common space on main level.

The "farmhouse" suite.

Common eating and kitchen space.



