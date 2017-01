(Arapahoe, Wyo.) - Kilburn Troy Timbana, 31, of Arapahoe was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on January 19, 2017, for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Timbana was arrested in Arapahoe.



He received 3 months of imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment and $463.73 in restitution. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.