Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

Damon Grant, 31, Fort Washakie, Public Intoxication.







Fremont County Sheriffs Office

There were no arrests or citations reported within the past 24 hours.





Lander Police Department

There were no arrests or citations reported within the past 24 hours.







