Riverton has deepest snow depth in 46 years

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - We've all been saying it: "I can't remember the last time we've had this much snow." Well, that's because it's been a long time.
Public Information Officer Tim Troutman with the National Weather Service Office in Riverton reports Riverton currently has a snow depth of 17 inches (recorded after this week's storm on January 24). "The current snow depth is the second largest snow depth since we had an 18 inch snow depth on October 30th-31st of 1971," said Troutman. "This is the greatest snow depth for January. The second largest snow depth for January was 16 inches that occurred in 1993."
Below are snow totals for this season compared to last winter at this time.
RIVERTON
Last year - December 2015 & January 2016 - 10.1 total inches
- Dec. 2015: 2.4"
- Jan. 2016: 7.7"
This year - December 2016 & January 2017 - 29.4 total inches
- Dec. 2016: 12.6"
- Jan. 2017: 16.8"
LANDER
Last year - December 2015 & January 2016 - 14.1 total inches
- Dec. 2015: 8.8"
- Jan. 2016: 5.3"
This year - December & January 2016 - 27.3 total inches
- Dec. 2016: 9.1"
- Jan. 2017: 18.2"
SHOSHONI
Last year - December 2015 & January 2016 - 4.2 total inches
- Dec. 2015: .3"
- Jan. 2016: 3.9"
This year - December 2016 & January 2017 - 12.5 total inches
- Dec. 2016: 6.8"
- Jan. 2017: 5.7"
DUBOIS
Last year - December 2015 & January 2016 - 8.5 total inches
- Dec. 2015: 4.5"
- Jan. 2016: 4.0"
This year - December 2016 & January 2017 - 40.6 total inches
- Dec. 2016: 23.1"
- Jan. 2017: 17.5"
Note: Snow fall totals for Pavillion were not available from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.