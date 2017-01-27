Riverton has deepest snow depth in 46 years

County 10 stock photo of snowy City of Riverton sign

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - We've all been saying it: "I can't remember the last time we've had this much snow." Well, that's because it's been a long time.

Public Information Officer Tim Troutman with the National Weather Service Office in Riverton reports Riverton currently has a snow depth of 17 inches (recorded after this week's storm on January 24). "The current snow depth is the second largest snow depth since we had an 18 inch snow depth on October 30th-31st of 1971," said Troutman. "This is the greatest snow depth for January. The second largest snow depth for January was 16 inches that occurred in 1993."

Below are snow totals for this season compared to last winter at this time.

RIVERTON

Last year - December 2015 & January 2016 - 10.1 total inches

Dec. 2015: 2.4"



Jan. 2016: 7.7"



This year - December 2016 & January 2017 - 29.4 total inches

Dec. 2016: 12.6"



Jan. 2017: 16.8"







LANDER

Last year - December 2015 & January 2016 - 14.1 total inches

Dec. 2015: 8.8"



Jan. 2016: 5.3"



This year - December & January 2016 - 27.3 total inches

Dec. 2016: 9.1"



Jan. 2017: 18.2"







SHOSHONI

Last year - December 2015 & January 2016 - 4.2 total inches

Dec. 2015: .3"



Jan. 2016: 3.9"



This year - December 2016 & January 2017 - 12.5 total inches

Dec. 2016: 6.8"



Jan. 2017: 5.7"







DUBOIS

Last year - December 2015 & January 2016 - 8.5 total inches



Dec. 2015: 4.5"



Jan. 2016: 4.0"



This year - December 2016 & January 2017 - 40.6 total inches



Dec. 2016: 23.1"



Jan. 2017: 17.5"





Note: Snow fall totals for Pavillion were not available from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.