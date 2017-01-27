Transportation and communication likely to improve for Fremont Counseling

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Fremont Counseling Service presented an updated grant application to the Fremont County Commission earlier this week. The federal grant worth up to $65,000 may only be used for infrastructure, not direct services.

The grant would fund the modification of a county vehicle for safe and secure transport of detained individuals (Title 25) and would further provide training for a pool of on-call drivers. The grant would also allow for the purchase, installation and opportunity of training for video conferencing equipment with accompanying software sufficient for confidential and HIPAA compliant video meetings between the PineRidge unit at SageWest (Lander), Fremont Counseling Service, Fremont County Attorney’s Office and District Court.

The Commission was generally in favor of the grant application which is due February 16. Pending a few IT issues get worked out between SageWest Health Care and Fremont Counseling Service, the grant application will go before the Commission one final time on Tuesday, February 7.



