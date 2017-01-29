Clinic looks back on a year of independence from IHS

Thursday the Northern Arapaho Tribe celebrated one whole year of independent ownership of The Wind River Family & Community Health Center in Arapahoe which was once the Arapahoe Indian Health Service Clinic.

Started on January 15, 2016, the Northern Arapaho Business Council signed a 638-contract meaning it would take over the facility from Indian Health Services; the tribe itself would decide how the health facility would run. The Northern Arapaho Tribe would do their own hiring, expanding, creating, and building. On January 18, 2016, the contract took effect and the Northern Arapaho Tribe went at it on their own. “We started from the ground up," CEO of the facility Rick Brannon said. “With a leap of faith, we have been able to hire 44 more employees since the beginning of the contract.”

Brannon admits there were many naysayers who doubted the new health system would work. On January 18, 2016, when the contract took effect there were no systems in place. The facility’s electronic health record system had to be built from the ground up. The building had to be bought through a buyback agreement with a purchase of 5.4 million dollars.

“They saved my butt more than once," said Bruce Cook who was waiting to be seen by his doctor. “I think it’s an okay facility, it serves its purpose. The 638-contract program helps with our sovereignty. I remember when the clinic used to be down by the Arapahoe School. It is better for us now.”

“It has been a very difficult and almost impossible year,” Brannon said, “but today we celebrate that we are still here.”

h/t Darrah Perez