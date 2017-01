LVHS boys swim team poses for a team picture under the new sign

(Lander, Wyo.) - Earlier this afternoon, a group of 50+ community members, swimmers and Fremont County School District #1 staff dedicated the Lander swimming pool to the late nationally-known swim coach Bruce Gresly. The pool has been named the Bruce Gresly Aquatics Center. The new name is displayed near the front entrance of the pool. Watch part of the dedication ceremony below. Read The Legend of Bruce Gresly: A Leader, A Hero, An Inspiration.