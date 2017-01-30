92 CWC students named to President's List; 100 to Dean’s List

The CWC Health and Science Center on the Riverton Campus

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Central Wyoming College’s 2016 fall semester grades have been computed and 92 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning a 4.0 grade point average while 100 others were named to the Dean’s List for having a 3.5-3.99 GPA.



Riverton students named to the President's Honor Roll are: Shanda Barlow, Chantel Bolte, Kaitlin Cunningham, Jerit Dion, Sandy Erickson, Chelcy Green, Sierra Hernandez, Grant Hosking, Paige Huntsman, Rebekah Hutchinson, Kaylee Lewis, Alyssa McDonald, Samual McMenamy, Rebekah Mitchell, Kenisha Muehler, Amy Nicola, Jaden Nyberg, Brandi Petersen, Christopher Quayle, Savannah Salisbury, Jordan Sauer, Brooklenn Thompson, Nicholas Wilson.

Lander students named to the President's Honor Roll are: Allie Bone, Cody Brunty, John Davis, Amanda DeVore, Mary Field, Mickell Fowles, Nathaniel Guenther, Jenae Hudson, Jay Kurtz, Haley Mele, Casie Phillips, Lance Williams and Gary Willis.

Other local students named to the President's Honor Roll are: Chelsea Bad Hawk of Fort Washakie, Sydney Davis of Shoshoni, Lena Dechert of Shoshoni, Tapaynga Hill of Pavillion, Zachary Lindstadt of Pavillion, Morgan Sanderson of Shoshoni and Kelly White of Fort Washakie.





Riverton students named to the Dean's List are: Rhiannon Allison, Dietrik Becker, Alicia Clarke, Tonya Dewey, Wanda Ditton, Caitlin Escareno, David Gard, Tyler Graves, Warren Hardrick, Jezebel Heidenreich, Casey Hinkle, Alex Jahnke, Angel Jahnke, Jordan Johnson, Amanda Johnston, Taylor Kotas, Gabriel Kreitzer, Conner Lively, Devin Martinez, Rachel Mitchell, Kierra Muehler, Connie O'Donahue, Jayde Owen, Nathaniel Ricketts, Thomas Wright.

Lander students named to the Dean's List are: Grant Brown, Landon Cleveland, Robert Cunningham, Courtney Derby, Austin Filman, Tyler Hitshew, Abra Moore, Lauren Pedersen, Anna Robinson.

Other local students named to the Dean's List include: Aspen Stagner of Crowheart, Benjamin Qureshi of Dubois, Eric Bennett of Fort Washakie, Cheniidaan Martel of Fort Washakie, Wallace Oldman of Fort Washakie, Loveeda White of Fort Washakie, Crystal Scadden of Kinnear, Phyllis Whitlock of Kinnear, Nichole Kilgore of Pavillion, Shannon Lake of Pavillion, Haley Mayo of Pavillion, Makayla DeWitt of Shoshoni, Blake Fegler of Shoshoni, Cherokee Brown of St. Stephens and Diamond Stanley of St. Stephens.















