Alcohol, speed believed to be factors in Friday night rollover near Lander

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reported there was a single vehicle rollover crash Friday evening (Jan. 27) involving a 21-year-old male driver and a 19-year-old male passenger both from Lander. The incident occurred near 350 Mortimore Lane and was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 6:46 p.m.

The FCSO reports the 21-year-old male driver was operating a 2008 Dodge Truck and traveling west bound on Mortimore Lane above the speed limit of 35 mph. The report states the "vehicle veered off the roadway slightly to the right, causing the front passenger tire to grab hold of the snow bank and pull the vehicle off the roadway causing it to roll 1 and 1/4 times." The report indicates there were no life threatening injuries.

"Both had allegedly been drinking, however they were well under the legal limit," the report states.

The driver was issued citations for Speeds too Fast for Conditions and Contributing Alcohol to his underage passenger. The passenger was cited for underage consumption of alcohol.