Fire destroys metal shop in Hudson 

(Hudson, Wyo.) - Last night (January 29) a fire engulfed a large metal shop (50' X 70') in the 400 block of S 8th Street in Hudson. The call came in at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Fremont County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Dan Oakley said the shop is a complete loss and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation today by the State Fire Marshal's Office. The Hudson Fire Department, Lander Rural Fire Department and the Lander City Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

h/t Jim Moore

Feature photo: Jim Moore








