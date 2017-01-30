It's going to be a beautiful week; here's what to expect

Winter near the Popo Agie in Lander

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - After last week's snow storm that dumped over a foot of fresh snow over much of Fremont County, it looks like it's going to be a much warmer and drier week ahead.

LANDER

It's expected to be sunny to mostly sunny for much of the week in Lander. Highs will be in the upper 20's to low 30's throughout the week. Lows at night will reach into the single digits and teens. Take a look at the complete forecast here.

RIVERTON

It's expected to be sunny to mostly sunny for much of the week in Riverton, however temperatures will be cooler than Lander. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20's. Lows at night will be in the single digits, some nights dipping below zero. Take a look at the complete forecast here.

DUBOIS

There is a near 50 percent chance of snow almost every day this week in Dubois. The week will start off warm with highs in the mid 30's but will get cooler towards the end of the week with highs in the upper 20's to low 30's. Lows are expected to be in the teens to low 20's. Take a look at the complete forecast here.







