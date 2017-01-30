Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

Vearle Wilson, 39, St. Stephens, Arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

A 61-year-old male of Ethete was cited for Urinating in Public.

Raymond Antelope, 30, Hudson, Arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant.

Richard Bearing, 33, Ethete, Arrested on Outstanding Washakie County Warrant.

Isaac Jenkins, 29, St. Stephens, Arrested for Domestic Aggravated Assault. According to RPD Captain Eric Murphy, Jenkins allegedly hit his live-in girlfriend who is pregnant. Murphy said the woman had scratches on her face and a swollen lip but did not need medical attention.

Jerimiah Bush, 41, Contempt of Court Warrant Arrest.

Thomas Keele, 28, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant.

A 32-year-old male was cited for shoplifting.

Eldon Antelope, 52, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Spencer Lamb, 30, Contempt of Court Warrant.

Roseline Wilson, 27, Riverton, Arrested for DUI.

Shado Duran, 28, Arapahoe, Breach of Peace and Interference.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Vincent Brown, 38, Arapahoe, Probation Revocation Arrest Warrant.

Tanner Foust, 21, Riverton, Probation Revocation Arrest Warrant.

Matthew Howard, 32, Riverton, Violation of Protection Order.

Patrick Lookingbill, 29, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant.

There was a single vehicle rollover on Friday, Jan. 27 near Lander. A 21-year-old male driver of Lander was cited for Speeds too Fast for Conditions and Contributing alcohol to his underage passenger. The 19-year-old male passenger was cited for underage consumption of alcohol. Read more here.

The FCSO reports there was a "minor accident" involving an RPD squad car that slid on the ice in a parking lot while backing up. It reportedly hit another vehicle causing minor damage. The incident occurred at 440 N 4th Street West in Riverton on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8:26 a.m.





Lander Police Department

Leland Hill, 26, Fort Washakie, Arrested on FCSO Warrant and Cited for No Driver's License, No Vehicle Registration and No Insurance.

A 17-year-old female of Ethete was Cited for No Driver's License and No Insurance.

Seth Byington, 24, Lander, Arrested on FCSO Warrant and Cited for Shoplifting.

A 65-year-old female of Fort Washakie was cited for No Insurance.

Andrew Davey, 31, Lander, Arrested for Trespassing.

Ian Zuber, 29, Lander, Arrested for DUI, Interference and Headlight Out.

A 28-year-old male of Lander was Cited for Hit and run, Failure to Maintain Lane, DUS and No Insurance.

A 21-year-old male of Lander was Cited for Failure to Maintain Lane and Hit and Run.

Terrell McNiven, 21, Lander, Arrested for DUI and Possession of Marijuana.











