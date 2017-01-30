Recent deaths in Fremont County: Lahti, LaRose

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the recent deaths in Fremont County.

Janet Lahti, 87, of Riverton, WY died January 23, 2017 at Help for Health Hospice in Riverton. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Read the full obituary here.



Lander lost a respected citizen and true cowboy on January 28, 2017. Floyd LaRose passed away with his family near him, leaving this world on his terms. The family will hold a celebration of Floyd’s life at the Lander Elks Club on Saturday, February 4, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 4: p.m. All are invited to attend.

