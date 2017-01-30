RHS Speech and Debate earns 1st place at weekend tournament

Riverton High School Speech and Debate team earns 1st place at Casper tournament

Once again the RHS Speech and Debate team took 1st place, this time in the 3A category at the Natrona County High School Mustang Classic Invitational Speech and Debate Tournament on January 27th and 28th. The competition was attended by 31 teams. Coach Pierson said the last time RHS won first place at this tournament was in 2011. "It is one of the most difficult tournaments of the year, attended by most teams in the state and teams attending from other states as well," she added.

Heather McLaughlin took home a 2nd place trophy in Humorous Interpretation, 3rd place in Dramatic Interpretation, and 2nd place in Duo Interpretation with her partner Nic Fenton. Heather McLaughlin was also recognized for accumulating the most points of anyone at the competition in Speech Interpretation, receiving a special trophy for this as well. Nic Fenton was awarded first place in humorous Interpretation, along with his 2nd place trophy in Duo. Katarina Tyler placed 2nd in Dramatic Interpretation. Joseph Thornton and Katarina Tyler also made it to semi-finals in Duo Interpretation.

In Congressional Debate, Jalon Tyndal, Kavish Patel, Trevor Keysaw and Max Wardner made it to the final debate round. Max Wardner took 5th place overall and Jalon Tyndal took 6th place overall in a very strong showing for Riverton.

The team coached by Annette Thornton and Becca Pierson travels to the Jackson Hole High School for the Teton Invitational Speech Tournament on February 3rd & 4th.

Riverton High School will be hosting their tournament February 17th and 18th. Members of the community are encouraged to help judge at the event. Contact Mrs. Thornton, athornton@fremont25.org or or Mrs. Pierson, rpierson@fremont25.org to volunteer.