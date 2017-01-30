snapped: Riding the Wind River pow

Shad Hamilton skiing the Winds.

(Wind River Range) - Think we have a ton of snow in town? The Wind River Mountains have a massive amount of snow this year and it's perfect for skiing/snowboarding. Shad Hamilton shared these photos and video with us from his snowboard near Christina Lake this weekend.

"I haven't seen snow in the Winds like this for quite some time," Shad said. "It's been several years. I hope to make it back up there a few more times. If you're ever way up high in the Southern Wind River Range and here a howl, listen up... it just might be a Shad ridin' the good ol' Wind River Pow 😁."

Have a great photo or video you'd like to share with County 10? Email it to tips@county10.com

h/t Shad Hamilton

Watch his video below.







