Take a sneak peek inside the new Fort Washakie K-12 School 

Above: Overall floor plan of Fort Washakie Schools. Upper left: High School. Center: Middle School and gymnasium. Upper right: Elementary School. 

(Fort Washakie, Wyo.) - The Fort Washakie School construction is about 60 percent complete and is on its way to being ready by the 2017-2018 school year. The new facility will serve approximately 500 kindergarten through 12th grade students. The new facilities are expected to total roughly 180,000-square-feet and cost about $55 million. The current building will be demolished, except for the Library and Cultural Center

Superintendent Terry Ebert took us along on a tour of the facility on Friday. Take a look at our photo gallery below. 

Primary-age classroom.
Main prep kitchen.
Middle School classroom
K-5 and 6-8 dining area and stage. 
Gymnasium is an area of enhancement. The space fits three full-size basketball courts and bleachers will seat 1,500 people.
Elementary hallway
Outside of the new High School building
High School art room
High School entrance
High School science lab