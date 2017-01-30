What's Happening this week: Meet the Mushers, Sled Dog Race, Big Bucks Bingo and more!

Previous year Meet the Mushers event. h/t Roger Carpenter

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here's #whatshappening this week in Fremont County. Email tips@county10.com if you'd like an event added to the list.





ONGOING THIS WEEK

PAVILLION - It's Service Week at Fremont County School District #6. Students, staff and community members will be joining together during this week to raise money to "Feed Fremont County." Primary recipients will be the Eagles Hope Transition Home in Riverton, Wind River students/Lights On After School Program and Pavillion Food Bank. More information to follow.





MONDAY, JANUARY 30

LANDER - The International Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race Meet the Mushers event is today from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. in downtown Lander. Traffic will be closed in the 200 block of Main Street for this family event. Dog trucks will be lining the block and teams will have their teammates (dogs) out for visiting. Bring your cameras but leave your pets home!

LANDER - Lander Bake Shop will host the IPSSSDR movie at 4:30 p.m. Stop in, get some hot cocoa and cookie and enjoy the show. The film is approximately 15-20 minutes long and will play on loop.





TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

SOUTH PASS - 7:00 a.m. The International Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race Teams arrive at Race Start which is Louis Lake parking lot on the top of South Pass. If you're going, think about carpooling as the parking lot is small.

SOUTH PASS - 9:00 a.m. – The International Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race Mushers leave in 3 minute intervals starting 9 a.m. sharp traveling for a distance of 43 miles. They'll return approximately 3-4 hours later. Teams can return staggered or in a cluster so be ready!

RIVERTON - The Riverton Farmer's Market group has extended the market season for the first time. The Winter Farmer's Market will be held every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church on West park street. The winter market will run through the beginning of May.





THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

LANDER - The Lander Valley High School Basketball Team will hold its annual BIG $BUCKS BINGO! Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. in the LVHS Fieldhouse gym. Doors Open at 6:45, and Bingo cards will be available at the door. Help Support the LVHS Tiger Boys Basketball Program with your purchase of BINGO! cards, at just $35 for a packet of nine cards. Nine winning payouts start at $50 and finish up with a Grand Prize of $1,000! Basketball players are currently selling the cards. Funds raised go to extra costs for meals on the road, special team apparel, etc.





FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

LANDER - The Lander Chamber invites you to their annual Community Awards Luncheon Friday, February 3, from 12pm-1pm at the Lander Community & Convention Center. This event is an amazing opportunity to gather as the Lander business community and recognize the hard work and achievements of our fellow members. To help inform who receives the awards, please take a moment to fill out our online Award Nomination Form. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, January 20. To attend the luncheon, please RSVP to email info@landerchamber.org with full names of attendees or call Carol at 307-332-3892. Each Lander Chamber of Commerce member receives one free ticket and additional attendees pay $30 to attend. Please RSVP by February 1.





SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities.

