3 recent fires remain under investigation

Gourmet Catering Fire in Lander

(Lander, Wyo.) - Over the span of about three weeks, there have been three major fires locally, two of which have occurred at places of business. All three fires remain under investigation.

The South Federal Inn Motel fire in Riverton occurred on Wednesday, January 11th at 221 S Federal Blvd. Former Riverton Fire Chief Scott Walters said they know the fire was accidental and it remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office. He estimated they'd have an update in 4-6 weeks. Read County 10's coverage of the fire here.

The Gourmet Catering fire in Lander occurred on Sunday, January 15th at 667 Main Street. City of Lander Fire Administrator Nick Hudson said the preliminary investigation is complete, however they're waiting for insurance investigators to come in so the investigation can be done together. Gourmet Catering recently posted on their facebook page that they're making attempts to re-open at a different location. Read County 10's coverage of this fire here.

And most recently, the Hudson shop fire occurred Sunday, January 29 in the 400 block of S 8th Street in Hudson. Fremont County Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Dan Oakley said the shop is a complete loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office. Read County 10's coverage of this fire here.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported in all three of these fire incidents.