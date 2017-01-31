And they're off! Jerry Bath in the lead at the start of today's Lander leg

Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race takes off from South Pass this morning.

County 10 coverage of the Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race is presented by Rocky Mountain Discount Sports in Riverton.

(South Pass, Wyo.) - A large mid-week crowd gathered at the Louis Lake parking lot on South Pass to cheer on the mushers in this year’s International Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race. Even Lander and Riverton school children were part of the group of spectators.



Going into the local stage, Lander musher Jerry Bath was in 1st place overall, putting him last of the morning’s starting line up. The racers began the 42-mile leg at 9 a.m. with a staggered start. Today’s stage marks stage four of the event. Below is the schedule for the rest of the race.



Wednesday Feb 1st – Pinedale, Wyoming – Stage Five



Thursday Feb 2nd - Big Piney/Marbleton, Wyoming – Stage Six



Friday Feb 3rd h - Kemmerer, Wyoming – Stage Seven



Saturday Feb 4th - Uinta County, Wyoming – Stage Eight & Awards Ceremony

The top five standings going into today's race are as follows:

Jerry Bath - 1st



Lina Streeper - 2nd



Dave Torgerson - 3rd



Bruce Magnusson - 4th



Jeff Conn -5th



Lander's Jerry Bath is in the lead going into today's stage.

Lander's Jerry Bath









Meet the mushers, including Jerry Bath of Lander, below:



