BREAKING: Riverton restaurant closes abruptly due to statewide immigration and customs operation

Chopstix in Riverton. Sign reads "Sorry for inconvenience. CLOSED."

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Chopstix Asian Bistro located at 824 N Federal Blvd in Riverton abruptly closed today due to an immigration and customs enforcement operation.

Bystanders reported seeing multiple law enforcement vehicles at the restaurant this afternoon. Riverton Police Department Captain Eric Murphy referred County 10 to the US Attorney's Office who then referred us to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Carl Rusnok, Director of Communication for ICE released the following statement:

"On Jan. 31, 2017, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) together with law enforcement officers from other agencies conducted an enforcement action at various locations in Wyoming. This investigation has been underway for 10 months, which culminated in this operation. Since this is an ongoing investigation, no further details can be released at this time."



A woman from inside the restaurant told County 10 that they'd hope to open again in a few days. She declined to say anymore. County 10 also attempted to contact the Rock Springs Chopstix restaurant, but no one answered the phone.









