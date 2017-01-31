Jerry Bath finishes 7th in Lander leg of IPSSSDR   

Jerry Bath of Lander gets ready to race this morning on South Pass

(South Pass, Wyo.) - Mushers took off this morning from the Louis Lake parking lot near South Pass for the fourth stage of the International Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race. Going into the local stage, Lander musher Jerry Bath was in 1st place overall. After completing 42 miles in today's race he finished 7th with a time of 3:38:28. This puts him in 4th place overall. Lina Streeper finished today's leg in first place with a tme of 3:09:07.

Tomorrow, mushers and teams leave from Pinedale for Stage Five of the race. See today's results and overall standings below. View more photos of today's leg here.



h/t Pedigree Stage Stop Race facebook page

Jerry Bath of Lander takes off this morning from South Pass.



