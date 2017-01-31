Musher Meet & Greet is on now on Lander’s Main Street

Above photo: Lander Musher Jerry Bath poses for a pic in his yellow jersey which signifies he won yesterday's stage. Kids Brooks and Adlyn enjoyed his pup.

(Lander, Wyo.) – If you’re interested in learning about the International Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race, head on down to the 200 block of Main Street in Lander.

All of this year’s mushers have parked and got their teams out to meet the community. They’ll be there until about 6 p.m. Bring your cameras but leave your pets home! The Lander Bake Shop is hosting the IPSSSDR movie starting at 4:30 p.m. Stop in, get some hot cocoa and cookie and enjoy the show. The film is approximately 15-20 minutes long and will play on loop.

The Lander stage of the race starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Louis Lake parking area on South Pass. Learn more here.







