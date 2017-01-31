Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.



Riverton Police Department

Dominic Anderson, 22, Riverton, Courtesy Hold.

Vickie Gonzales, 50, Riverton, DUI.

Clarence Jenkins, 59, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Two separate reports of child abuse, including one of sexual abuse, came in yesterday; RPD is investigating both.





Lander Police Department

Andrew Barrows, 38, Lander, FCSO Warrant.

A 68-year-old Lander woman was cited for Unsafe Backing.

Two forced entry burglaries were reported at separate locations on Main Street Monday morning. More information will be reported as it becomes available.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Bryan Thompson, 28, Riverton, Child Endangerment and Possession of Marijuana. Tyane Thompson, 36, Riverton, Child Endangerment. According to the FCSO, the Thompsons were contacted after law enforcement was called about a possible assault on Honor Farm Road Monday afternoon. The pair allegedly left a 2-year-old unattended while the two left during an argument.



