Recent deaths in Fremont County: Reno, Phillips, Oldman-Jarvis, Fabrizius, Ellis

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the recent deaths in Fremont County.

Vivian Kay Reno passed away January 24th, 2017 in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by her family. A celebration of Vivian’s life will be held in the spring of 2017, Vivian’s favorite time of year. Read the full obituary here.



Cheryl Phillips, 57, of Riverton died on Monday, January 30, 2017, at Sage West Hospital- Riverton. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Davis Funeral Home. A carry in lunch will follow at the Reach Club House at 12:00 noon. A full obituary was not available.



Pauline “Polly” Oldman Jarvis, 37, of Lander died Friday, January 27, 2017. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Blue Sky Hall followed by the wake at #7 Farm Station Road. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at Blue Sky Hall. Burial will follow at the St. Michael’s Mission Cemetery in Ethete, WY. Read the full obituary here.

Alfred “Al” Fabrizius, 96, of Riverton died on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at the Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com. Arrangements under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. Read the full obituary here.

Max Franklin Ellis passed away on January 26, 2017, at the age of 89, at Sage West Health Care in Lander. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, February 4, 2017, at Hudson's Funeral Home in Lander. Read the full obituary here.









