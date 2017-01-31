Wind River Week of Service helps Feed Fremont County

WRHS students dressed up for Service Week (previous year photo)

(Pavillion, Wyo.) - Wind River High School’s 8th Annual Service Week began yesterday with all proceeds going towards "Feed Fremont County."



Primary recipients will be the Eagles Hope Transition Home in Riverton, Wind River students/Lights On After School Program and Pavillion Food Bank. The following items are needed at these locations:



Eagles Hope Transition Home: Twin and full sized sheets, pillows, toilet paper, garbage bags, soap, feminine hygiene, napkins, large to xl shirts, large to 2xl sweatpants, men's boxers m-xl, sugar, creamer, salt, rice, soup, syrup, peanut butter and jelly, baking soda, kool-aide, blankets, towels laundry soap, shampoo, razors, dish soap, paper towels, large to 2xl sweatshirts, socks, coffee, cooking oil, canned goods, noodles, crackers, pancake mix, baking powder and mayo.

Lights On (needs packed snacks for after school): Applesauce, crackers, granola bars, graham crackers, cereal bars, pretzels.

Pavillion Food Bank: Non-perishable food items



Any members of the public with items/services to donate for the Silent Auction, please drop off at the MS/HS office in Pavillion. Learn more about each program below.



