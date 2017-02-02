Groundhog Day 2017: Lander Lil doesn't see his shadow meaning...

Spring will come early!



(Lander, Wyo.) – Lander’s famous weather forecasting prairie dog, Lander Lil, did not cast a shadow this morning in the park near the intersection of U.S. 287 and Wyoming 789, predicting that Spring will come to County 10 early.

Since 1984 Lander’s weather forecasting prairie dog has been the local symbol for Groundhog Day. Established by Mary Ann Atwood, Lander Lil was formerly a live female prairie dog, but for many years now a bronze statue of the famous rodent has taken her place. Located just west of the Lander Post Office, the site of Lander Lil’s bronze is a former prairie dog colony.

Nationally, Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania did see his shadow this morning which means he predicts 6 more weeks of winter. Let's hope our Lander Lil is right!











