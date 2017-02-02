Job Corps students assisting city with snow removal

Wind River Job Corps students are assisting the City of Riverton with snow removal. h/t Christa Stream

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Wind River Job Corps student Operating Engineers have been assisting the City of Riverton with snow removal, and the partnership seems to be a win-win.

City of Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield said Job Corps reached out to them last week and simply offered to help clear snow. "They saw a need and offered to help," Butterfield said. "It gives them an opportunity to put skills they're learning to use and help the community at the same time. It's a great community partnership based on people looking out for each other."

The students are running a dump truck, loader and backhoe, according to Butterfield. They're mostly helping out with removing snow from places the city cannot get to right away based on the city's snow removal priorities. For example, Job Corps recently removed snow in the alleyway behind the post office.



"It's important to give back to the community who supports us," said Phil Cornella, Lead Instructor for International Union of Operating Engineers. "Our students love getting out and helping through real world experiences and seeing the end result of their work. Our students love to get out and help because it helps prepare them for their future plans for the union, college and advanced training."

Butterfield added the help couldn't have come at a better time as some of their equipment is breaking down with the significant amount of snow we've received.

Watch the students helping out below:







