Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

Jesse Roman, 38, Riverton, Arrested for Use of a Controlled Substance.

Yesterday, a Middle School aged girl reportedly lost her silver Yamaha flute worth approximately $300 on the school bus. RPD Captain Eric Murphy said surveillance cameras show the girl walking onto the bus with the flute but she does not leave with it. The flute was not located anywhere on the bus. Captain Murphy is asking the community to be on the look out for it, especially at pawn shops, etc.

Johnetta Seminole, 50, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant.

Solomon Friday, 27, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant.



Howard Lujan, 29, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant.



Javann Lynch, 26, Ethete, Failure to Appear Warrant.

Jennifer Teran, 31, Arapahoe, Contempt of Court Warrant.



Chasity Makeshine, 27, Ethete, Contempt of Court Warrant.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Josef Kuegeler, 57, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence.

A crash between a Riverton Police Department vehicle and a citizen occurred yesterday afternoon at 3:20 p.m. on Forest Drive. According to the Sheriff's report a citizen pulled out in front of the RPD vehicle in the alleyway. The citizen struck the rear of the RPD vehicle. There were minor scratches to both vehicles. There were no injuries or citations.





Lander Police Department

Eric Walker, 36, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication.









