Riverton Fire Dept. donates Sandbag Mile proceeds to the Soldiers House

L to R: Soldiers House Jennifer Wilson, Riverton Fire Dept. Assistant Fire Chief Henry Declercq, Soldiers House founder Charlie Wilson, Riverton Fire Dept. Former Fire Chief Scott Walters and FD Firefighter Seth Rohn

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Riverton Fire Department participated in the Sandbag Mile on December 10th, 2016 and chose to donate the proceeds to the Soldiers House of Fremont County. Former Fire Chief Scott Walters presented a $500 check to Charlie and Jennifer Wilson, founders of the Soldiers House, this afternoon.

"We're incredibly thrilled and honored to receive this donation," said Jennifer. "We'll be putting it towards future programing." The Soldiers House of Fremont County works to bring supportive mental health services to the veterans and families of Fremont County. They offer acupuncture, focused gatherings, walk-in consultations, free movie nights among other services. Click here to learn more.

On Dec. 10, Riverton Firefighters walked a mile carrying sandbags weighing between 50-100 pounds from City Hall to Fire Station 1. The Sand Bag Mile is a national event that raises money and awareness for veterans.

Riverton Fire Department ready for the Sandbag Mile on Dec. 10

Each firefighter carried a sandbag that weighed between 50-100 lbs.



