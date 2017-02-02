Snowfall totals across Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Even though it snowed almost the entire day yesterday, we picked up only a few inches across the county. Below are the snowfall totals for our area as reported by the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. Click here to view the snowfall totals from across the state.
Fremont County
- Dubois: 3 inches
- Castle Creek Snotel: 2 inches
- Burroughs Creek Snotel: 2 inches
- Lander Airport: 1.2 inches
- Lander: 0.8 - 1 inches
- Riverton Airport: 1 inch
- Brooks Lake: 1 inch
- 6 SW Lander: 0.2 inches