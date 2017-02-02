Spring sports registration updates:

Despite this chilly winter weather, we're still hopeful for spring. Registration is now open for our local youth soccer and baseball. Here's what you need to know



Riverton Youth Soccer Association is having spring registration now through March 3rd. Click here to learn more.

Lander Strikers competitive soccer registration is now open. Click here to register.

Riverton Raider Baseball is having a Parent/Player meeting. Click here for more info.

If you would like to share youth sports registration information, please email us at tips@pitchengine.com.














