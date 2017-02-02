Streeper streaking toward victory in Stage Stop

It may not be Buddy, but she's a Streeper. Lina Streeper is setting the pace in this year's Pedigree Stage Stop Race. h/t Pedigree Stage Stop Race

(Pinedale, Wyo.) - Lina Streeper continues to set a blistering pace at the Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race—currently headed into Day 5, running from Pinedale to Big Piney/Marbleton today. Line Streeper is the wife of famed Canadian musher Buddy Streeper, who has dominated the Stage Stop, winning 7 overall event and 6 of the last 7 runnings.



Lina Streeper has captured Yellow Bib, turning in the day's fastest leg, in three of the first four days. Only her teammate, Dave Torgerson, mushing the kennel’s B team of dogs seems a threat to Streeper at this point. Streeper is using her kennel’s top dogs and holds 10-minute lead over second place Torgerson with just three legs left to go.

After the first four days, Streeper is on pace to perhaps set the race’s all-time quickest overall speed despite running her dogs at what she told race officials was about 70 to 80 percent of what they had in the tank.



Buddy Streeper ran a 27:45:28 overall time in 2015. He bettered that in 2016 with a 24:34:30 last year. Buddy announced just days before this year’s race that he would not compete but, rather, would turn the reins over to his wife who last ran the even seven years ago.

Bruce Magnusson, Jerry Bath, JR Anderson, and Jeff Conn are within striking distance but need to make up ground in a hurry.

Stay up on the latest results as the teams head to Big Piney/Marbleton on February 2 and Kemmerer on February 3 before wrapping up the race at the finish line in Evanston on February 4.

