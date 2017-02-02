What's Happening this weekend: Ron Thon Wrestling Tourney, Big Bucks Bingo, Superbowl Sunday and more!

LVHS basketball players are hosting their Big Bucks Bingo event tonight!

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here's #whatshappening across Fremont County this weekend. If we missed a great event, email us the details to tips@county10.com.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

LANDER - The Lander Valley High School Basketball Team will hold its annual BIG $BUCKS BINGO! Fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. in the LVHS Fieldhouse gym. Doors Open at 6:45, and Bingo cards will be available at the door. Help Support the LVHS Tiger Boys Basketball Program with your purchase of BINGO! cards, at just $35 for a packet of nine cards. Nine winning payouts start at $50 and finish up with a Grand Prize of $1,000! Funds raised go to extra costs for meals on the road, special team apparel, etc.

RIVERTON - Pink Night at the RHS Wrestling Dual against Cody. Wear pink in support of breast cancer. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. Proceeds will be split between the wrestlers and Tough Enough Cancer Fund.





FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

RIVERTON - Wyoming’s largest wrestling tournament begins Friday in Riverton. The Ron Thon draws the best wrestlers from all classes from throughout Wyoming. It has been called the best tournament in the state and is a preview of the state wrestling championships. Weigh-ins for both Friday and Saturday begin at 8:00 a.m. and wrestling starts at 9:30 a.m.

LANDER - The Lander Chamber invites you to their annual Community Awards Luncheon Friday, February 3, from 12pm-1pm at the Lander Community & Convention Center. This event is an amazing opportunity to gather as the Lander business community and recognize the hard work and achievements of our fellow members. To help inform who receives the awards, please take a moment to fill out our online Award Nomination Form. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, January 20. To attend the luncheon, please RSVP to email info@landerchamber.org with full names of attendees or call Carol at 307-332-3892. Each Lander Chamber of Commerce member receives one free ticket and additional attendees pay $30 to attend. Please RSVP by February 1.





SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

RIVERTON - Tribal Buffalo Restoration & Efforts on the Wind River Reservation presentation. Engage in an in depth presentation and discussion on the meaning behind, and the impact of, restoring the buffalo population on the reservation. Begins Sat. Feb 4th at 1:00 p.m. at the Riverton Branch Library - Community Room. The Riverton Branch Library will host Wind River Native Advocacy Center Director, Jason Baldes.

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities.





SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

LANDER - Shoshone Rose Casino is hosting events on Superbowl Sunday! Super Bowl Hot Dog Eating Contest starts at 1:00 p.m. Registration will start at 10am, the first 20 contestants will earn a $15.00 Free Play Voucher and a Super Bowl Souvenir Shirt! The first place winner will receive $200 Cash and second place will receive $100 cash! This is a co-ed event! Click here to learn more about other events for Superbowl Sunday.