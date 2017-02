Bruce Robertson of Crowheart. h/t Jerod Jardine

(Crowheart, Wyo.) - 41-year-old Bruce Robertson of Crowheart won his class, Novice 40+, in his very first off road motorcycle race. He completed over 60 miles of grueling Nevada desert terrain in last weekend's USRA's season opener, The Mesquite GP, in Mesquite, Nevada. Bruce plans on returning to Southern Utah to compete in the Rhino Rally in late February in an attempt to further his lead.



