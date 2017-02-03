Driver in last July's fatal crash on Blue Sky gets prison time

(Ethete, Wyo.) - 30-year-old Rita Mae Willow of Ethete was sentenced by Federal District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl on February 1, 2017, for involuntary manslaughter. She received 2.5 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment and $2,135.00 in restitution.

On July 18, 2016 at approximately 6:30 p.m. the FBI, Wind River Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene of a single vehicle fatality crash near mile post 12 of Blue Sky Highway in Ethete. Court documents state the vehicle was traveling north on Blue Sky Highway and appeared to have driven off the right side of the road, over-corrected and traveled into the oncoming lane, before it over-corrected again, catching the wheels and causing the vehicle to roll. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was dispatched but passenger Allison Tyrone Trosper Sr. later died in the ambulance.

Rita Willow's blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .240% at approximately 11:40 p.m., according to court documents.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.









