Marlene Young earns 'Lifetime Achievement' award from Chamber; Other award winners announced

Kristin Phipps of the Wyoming Office of Tourism speaks at the Lander Chamber's Community Awards Luncheon

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Lander Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Community Awards Luncheon this afternoon at the Lander Community Center. The event is an opportunity to gather as the Lander business community and recognize the hard work and achievements of its members. The following businesses and community members were recognized (see bios below for more detailed information).

Lifetime Achievement: Marlene Young

Beautification: Hello...the House



Rookie of the Year: Alchemy



Spirit of Lander: Gambles



Anchor: Lander Journal



Ambassador of the Year: Tony McRea



Employee of the Year: Jody Collins, First Interstate Bank



Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Jeff Stanbury



Lifetime Achievement Award



Winner: Marlene Young

In March the Wyoming State Winter Fair will be celebrating it’s 50th year. The Fair has shared two amazing qualities: it has always been hosted in Lander and Marlene Young has always been apart of it. Acting as Winter Fair President for 4 years, Vice President for 6 years, Secretary for 5 years, Horse Show Leader for 9 years, trade show coordinator for countless years, and coordinator of the entertainment since the beginning, Marlene has literally done it all. In big years the event has brought 4,000 people to Lander and even when the weather is bad 1,500 people travel to Lander from around the state and beyond for this multi-day event. For much of the Fair’s history Marlene coordinated the musical entertainment, often bringing in large national acts from Nashville, helping to place Lander as a destination for great music. In addition to her lifetime work with the Fair, Marlene has been one of the top women race horse trainers in the state and has trained 9 state champion race horses all from her ranch in Lander. With her 50th Winter Fair under her belt, Marlene plans to “semi retire” from organizing work. When asked about the Fair, Marlene says “it has been a big part of my life, and has always been a great way to bring lots of publicity to Lander.” While she says she is stunned to receive such a huge honor and recognition from her community, I think we all agree that Marlene Young’s lifelong contributions to the Winter Fair and bringing state and national recognition to our community are very much deserved. The 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Marlene Young.





Beautification Award



Winner: Hello...The House, Recipient: Betty Robertson & Tammy Logue

Since 1995 Hello..The House has been a Main Street mainstay. First opening in the 200 block of Main Street in the current Art Center building, the store has been a one stop shop for household items, kids toys, colorful knick knacks, and decorative furniture. Ten years ago Hello...The House moved into its current location on Main Street and a few years ago remodeled the store to open up the space. From the beginning maintaining a fun, lively storefront appearance has been a goal of Hello...The House. All designs and looks are put together collectively by all employees and aim to show a diverse selection of wares and furniture to lure shoppers off the street and into the store. Hello...The House employees use their storefront as an artistic outlet as well, saying they have fun making the storefront look beautiful year round. Owner Betty Robertson says “maintaining a quality storefront on Main Street is important for presenting Lander as a place to stop, shop and enjoy the riches of the community.” For their long serving effort to maintain an outstanding storefront appearance, the 2017 Beautification Award goes to Hello...The House.





Rookie of the Year Award

Winner: Alchemy, Recipients: Dannine Donaho, Rosie Ratigan, Melissa Strickler

On November 6, 2015 Alchemy: An Artist Cooperative was born on Main Street. This unique model of business houses local artists in the back Studio 320 space as well as Alchemy’s front retail space that sells Studio 320 artwork and other local artists that are part of the 14-member cooperative. Since its opening Alchemy has become a vibrant member of Lander’s Main Street community of merchants promoting hand-made local art, shopping locally and building a sense of community by displaying original works year round. Alchemy has also been an active member of the Chamber from day one participating in the Shop Local campaign, Storefront Competition, hosting Business After Hours and has opened its doors for numerous Lander community events. Alchemy artists take pride in their “strength in numbers” and have proven that cooperative models of business can be successful and that small communities can support local artists. For an impressive first year of business, the 2017 Rookie of the Year Award goes to Alchemy.





Spirit of Lander Award

Winner: Gambles, Recipient: Shane Meyers

Since 1943 Gambles has been a Lander mainstay retailer for furniture, appliances and mattresses. All of Fremont County also benefits from their excellent customer service provided by their eight knowledgeable staff members. Outside of being a great retailer, the family-owned company has annually donated countless dollars, in-kind gifts and other services to support local youth programs in the schools and events in Fremont County. Recognizing that dollars spent locally at Gambles in turn goes back into the community is something that Shane Meyers, owner of Gambles, takes very seriously. For being an enthusiastic and generous member of the greater Lander community, the 2017 Spirit of Lander Award goes to Gambles.





Anchor Award

Winner: Lander Journal, Recipient: Kelli Ameling, Editor & Chief

The Chamber’s Anchor Award annually honors businesses that have survived the test of time. This year our honoree certainly deserves this accolade as they have been serving the Lander Valley since before statehood publishing its first copy on January 1, 1885. Now the Lander Journal, this never ceasing institution of news, has taken on the ever changing challenges of new ownership, new branding, technological shifts, economic ups and downs and now competition with online and social media. Over the years the Journal has employed countless reporters, photographers, editors and owners that have been essential pillars of the Lander Valley and throughout Wyoming. For the last 133 years, the Journal has worked hard to provide accurate, timely news, and keep the Lander community informed. With its paid circulation of 4,000 readers, the Journal dedicates each issue to covering events, while holding public officials accountable and being a voice for community members. Today’s Journal currently employs five staff stationed in their Lander office on Main Street and works closely with their cooperative owner, the Riverton Ranger. Looking forward, the Journal is planning to further develop their digital capabilities while maintaining their dedication to publishing Lander’s community newspaper. For their impressive longstanding service to our community the 2017 Anchor Award goes to The Lander Journal.





Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award

Winner: Tony McRae

Tony McRae became an ambassador in 1986, the year the Lander Chamber Ambassadors began. The group joined the group because he saw an opportunity to help in a time when Lander was experiencing a weak economy. Tony has stuck with the group over the years because he feels their work really makes a difference. Over the last 20 years the Chamber Ambassadors have raised more than $280,000 for various programs, and Tony's dedication is a great part of this group's success. His fellow ambassadors say he has a "Can do" attitude, that we truly welcomes every person he meets to Lander, and one that other ambassadors look to for guidance and advice. As a member of the business community as a trusted pharmacist, Tony embodied the values that we all share and respect. Please join me in congratulating this year's Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award Recipient, Tony McRae.





Employee of the Year of the Year Award

Winner: Jody Collins, First Interstate Bank

This is a new award, with the receiving organization presenting the award. Julie Cox, Retail Branch Manager of First Interstate Bank presented the award to Jody.





Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award

Winner/Recipient: Jeff Stanbury

Often it is said about volunteers that they are unpaid not because they are worthless rather because they are priceless. This is the case for the Lander Chamber’s priceless volunteer, Jeff Stanbury. Beginning in 2014 Jeff, along with a dedicated group of Landerites, began advocating for more live music in Lander. In 2015 when the Chamber took up the cause, Jeff, a music buff and former music recruiter at the University of Wyoming, stepped forward helping Lander LIVE get off the ground by the Chamber reach out to agents and negotiate band contracts. Since then Jeff has had his imprint on the increased quality and quantity of excellent live music being performed in Lander. Jeff, who is also a full time partner at Stanbury and Strike law firm, dedicates countless volunteer hours each year to ensuring that the music is good, the music is fun, and the music keeps playing. To our priceless volunteer, the Chamber wants to recognize Jeff Stanbury as the 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award winner.







