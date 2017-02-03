Multiple people arrested at Chopstix for immigration violations

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Earlier this week, Chopstix Asian Bistro in Riverton abruptly closed for several hours due to an immigration and customs enforcement operation.

Today (Friday, Feb. 3), Carl Rusnok, Director of Communication for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said no criminal arrests were made at the restaurant, however there were multiple administrative arrests made based on immigration violations. Rusnok noted since the arrests were administrative, ICE does not release the names of those individuals.

We will continue to follow this evolving story and post updates as they become available.

